Wolves wing-back set for spell on sidelines after surgery

The 22-year-old came on as a 19th minute substitute against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, but he limped off at half-time and was replaced, as he seemed to be in some discomfort.

The Express & Star understands that Gomes had surgery for his groin injury earlier this week and he could miss up to four months of Premier League action.

Any earlier return - which could be as little as eight to 12 weeks - would depend on his recovery from the surgery and his rehabilitation as he aims to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Gomes' absence will come as a blow to Wolves, who are seeking a new head coach following the sacking of Vitor Pereira in an attempt to save themselves from relegation this season.

The Portuguese under-21 international has scored twice this season - once in the Carabao Cup and once in the top flight - in nine appearances.

He earned himself a starting berth at wing-back earlier in the campaign but lost his place again, until he was recalled to start against Sunderland and Burnley in a more attacking role.