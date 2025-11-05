Up for the Cup, Super Scully and injury concerns - the Shrewsbury debrief

Here, we look back at the key talking points from Town's victory at the in-form non-league side.

Up for the Cup: Will Brook of Shrewsbury Town

Without a doubt, Sunday's trip to the National League North high-flyers was a banana skin successfully avoided by Shrewsbury - the presence of the television cameras attest to that.

But with one slip-up successfully navigated, another arrives in the shape of National League strugglers Sutton United, who just avoided an upset of their own against AFC Telford United.

While it is a disappointment to the neutral that there won't be a blockbuster Shropshire derby in the Cup, it does make things slightly less complicated for Shrews.

Still, they will need to be as professional in south London as they were in the north east.

“We are delighted, we were really professional," said boss Michael Appleton after the victory. "I thought we were really good and it could have been very different, as we know, with how well South Shields are doing but I thought we nullified that really well.”