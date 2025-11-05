Market Drayton Town buoyed by Holmes return after frustrating away day

Experienced No.1 Holmes has missed the last five games through injury and though Dawson's men have picked up some positive results, the boss is relishing his regular keeper's return.

The Gingerbread Men fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at New Mills in Derbyshire last Saturday to halt momentum after victory over Haughmond and draw at Stockport Georgians in North West Counties First Division South action.

Town, who are one place above the relegation places, return to Greenfields on Saturday and host 12th-placed Cheadle Heath Nomads.

"We got off to a flyer, competed really well on the front foot and got an early goal," Dawson said after Sam Preece opened the scoring in defeat at New Mills. "We settled and had a chance for a second but their keeper made a save and five minutes later it's 1-1.

"The second half started a bit awkwardly, back-and-forward, but we gave them a sloppy goal again. It was a frustrating away performance."

Dominic Smith and Charlie Beamon have deputised for Holmes between the sticks but the latter has returned to training.

Dawson said: "The officials let a lot go. They smashed Sam to pieces, he didn't get a thing. He worked his socks off and came off on 65 minutes exhausted. It was a tough task against two bruising centre-halves who didn't give him an inch and the officials didn't do enough to help him."

"We've had five games in two weeks and some mixed results," added the boss. "A tough 1-0 defeat at Telford, a drubbing of Haughmond, really good point at Stockport, a tough night in midweek (at Stafford in the cup) but we made seven changes and Saturday at New Mills was disappointing, I thought we could get something."

A much-changed Drayton exited the division Edward Case Cup at the first round hurdle prior to New Mills with a 5-2 defeat at Stafford Town as Preece's early strike and an own goal proved consolations.