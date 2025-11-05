Wolves are searching for their third head coach in the space of 12 months - after Pereira was axed on Sunday night following a rotten start to the Premier League campaign.

Saturday's defeat to Fulham spelled the end for Pereira, with Wolves sitting eight points from safety and without a league win in their first ten league games.

Earlier this week, it emerged that former boss Gary O'Neil, who Pereira replaced in December last year, was set for a shock return to Molineux before he pulled out of the running.

The club's search for a new head coach now continues - with Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards emerging as one of the potential names in the frame.

When Pereira took over at Molineux in December, he won his first two games in charge and in March and April led the club on a six game winning run that saw them to safety.

And striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is hopeful that whoever the Wolves hierarchy appoint can deliver the same spark Pereira did when he arrived at Molineux.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet Halden Arbeiderblad, the striker, who was the subject of rejected bids from Newcastle United in the summer, said: "I have a lot to thank Vítor for.

“He had confidence in me last year, and was important to me when I found my form. And he was important when the team found its form over the winter.

“That’s how football is. It hasn’t worked, and maybe this is what we need.

“There are many exciting names being mentioned, we will probably get more information later in the week.

"The most important thing for us is to bring in a manager who can light a new spark in the group.

“Hopefully we can get the same effect we got when Vítor came in a year ago.”