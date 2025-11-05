"I think first you have to apologise" - AFC Telford boss on Merthyr Town defeat

The Bucks, who are two points above the relegation zone, failed to bounce back from their FA Cup exit at higher-league Sutton United on Saturday.

And Wilkin felt his team were guilty of a drop in standards from the levels they’ve shown themselves capable of.

“I think first you have to apologise," he said. "The consistency we've shown at home, where we've kept ourselves in games and been really very competitive, that wasn't evident at certain times there.

"We were loose in some of our play in the first half and didn't help our own cause. Equally, we scored a fantastic first goal, but then didn't clear our lines for their equaliser, which is disappointing. We invited them into the moment, and they finished it very well.

"You have to give credit to Merthyr. They've got some good players in the team. They've finished their moments and their chances really well, albeit I don't think we've made it hard enough for them in certain areas.”

The Bucks led through a Matty Stenson goal in the 14th minute, but Merthyr capitalised on defensive indecision to level through top scorer Ricardo Rees.

Rees then took over, putting on a virtuoso performance to score all four of the Martyrs’ goals, completing his hat-trick before half-time as the Bucks were repeatedly exposed by his pace, running on to quick diagonal balls behind their defence.

Remi Walker is closed down during AFC Telford's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Merthyr Town (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Incredibly, the Bucks struck the frame of the goal three times so that they could point to a degree of bad luck, but Wilkin was keen not to make too much of that, although he hinted at another possible factor: “I’m not wanting to make excuses for us, I think there's a little bit of an overhang, possibly from Saturday.

"One or two looked a little bit slow in their play at times and a little bit loose in their play, and we haven't been guilty of that for quite some time now.

"Against a side like Merthyr, who are very athletic, move the ball well and get into good areas and have clearly got confidence about them, yeah, we've aided their cause.”

Rees’ clinical finishing was ultimately the difference between the sides, but Wilkin felt his efforts topped off what was a good Martyrs’ away performance.

Adan George got one back for AFC Telford during their 4-2 defeat to Merthyr Town (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

“You have to give them credit," he added. "They managed the game very well at 3-1. We wanted to get in at half-time at least at 2-1, but to be in at 3-1, we've got a mountain to climb then, which is difficult.

"Credit to the lads who came out in the second half and had a right go. They were rocked back with the penalty (Rees’ fourth goal), and you're in the worst place obviously there, but credit to the lads, they keep going and keep asking questions, trying to do the right thing. Lads, get off the bench, have a go, and continue to fight and scrap.

"Sometimes, you don't quite get the breaks that maybe you deserve. Coupled together with some indifferent moments from one or two, you end up with a result like we've got.”