Fan Column: Erratic Wolves need change to save season

Just six weeks ago a new contract and a ringing endorsement from the owners. The outcome? The agreement abruptly terminated repeating the same embarrassing fiasco of last season; simply substitute the name Pereira for that of O’Neil.

But then, to engage in negotiations for a return with a man still receiving severance pay beggared belief. The absurdity simply beyond parody. Deja-vu gone crazy; bad decisions it seems know no boundaries.

Asking for wise heads to prevail at Molineux is an oxymoron on a grand scale. I was unaware that Mr.Shi retained such a risible sense of humour. Graceful exits for departing managers and coaches are rare and sadly Vitor leaves behind an increasingly deplorable record.

Any continuation could only have been construed as negligence by an executive already carrying much responsibility themselves for the turmoil engulfing the club. Despite ‘mission accomplished’ last season, Vitor by nature was not the type of guy to hang around.