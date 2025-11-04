Shrews Views: S5 E8 - FA Cup upset averted - now to climb the league!
Jonny Drury returns for the new episode of the Shrews Views podcast - alongside reporter Dan Stacey.
By Jonny Drury
Salop faced a potential cup upset at South Shields but came through it with flying colours.
Jonny and Dan discuss the performance and why Michael Appleton deserves big praise for the recent up turn in form that has seen Salop go five unbeaten.
They look at what has changed for Salop and preview this weekend's trip test at Crewe.