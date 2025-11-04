Shifnal are pegged back by a second-half rally

Town looked to be heading for another three-point haul after establishing a 2-0 half-time lead away to Trafford thanks to goals from Matthew Barnes-Homer and Shaq Whittingham.

But the hosts rallied after the break and fought back to grab a point through strikes from Prosper Obasuyi and Sean Higgins. Trafford also missed a penalty.

Town created the first chance of the game after only three minutes when Whittingham took advantage of a misplaced back pass, but his lob landed on top of the net.

Shifnal’s opening goal came against the run of play on 11 minutes, when Whittingham crossed low for Barnes-Homer to drive the ball into the bottom corner.

Barnes-Homer and Jack Loughran then combined to set up Whittingham for the second goal.

The second half saw Trafford launch attack after attack on the Town goal, and they were rewarded on 61 minutes when Obasuyi netted from close range.

The hosts were awarded a dubious penalty in the 71st minute, but Matt Davies fired his spot-kick wide.

Trafford equalised on 80 minutes when keeper Andy Wycherley was unable to hold a thunderous 30-yard drive from Ben Horne and Higgins netted the rebound.

Whitchurch Alport had to settle for a point from their Midland League Premier Division clash with visiting 1874 Northwich.

Ollie Holden had given Alport the lead just before half-time, but Northwich hit back after the break to secure a draw thanks to a 63-minute effort from Jacson Coppack.

In the Midland Division, AFC Bridgnorth slipped out of the play-off places down to seventh after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to AFC North Kilworth.

George Shaw was on target for Bridgnorth, cancelling out an earlier goal from Dom Lanni.

High-flying Telford Town tasted defeat for just the third time as they lost to North West Counties Division One South leaders Runcorn Town.

A 35th-minute strike from Matthew Vickers settled the contest in Runcorn's favour. Telford are third in the standings, seven points behind Runcorn but with a game in hand.

Steve Hole was the star man as Allscott Heath powered to a resounding derby day success at Shawbury United.

Hole netted a first-half hat-trick, with his third goal coming via the penalty spot, to put Allscott firmly in charge.

Armando Wood made it 4-0 on 61 minutes with Charlie Hooper then adding a fifth before slotting home a penalty to complete a 6-0 win.

Haughmond's struggles continued as they crashed to a 7-0 reverse at Cheadle Nomads.

Matthew Argent-Barnes netted a hat-trick for the hosts, with Alex May, Vladyslav Shtyhlian and Jack Ryan also on target.

Market Drayton also suffered defeat on the road as they went down 3-1 at New Mills.

Sam Preece gave Drayton a seventh-minute lead, but a penalty from Bobby Carter and a Marcu Sibble goal saw the hosts lead 2-1 at half-time.

Millen Brown wrapped up the win for New Mills when he made it 3-1 on 53 minutes.

Ludlow Town suffered an afternoon to forget as they crashed to a 7-1 Hellenic League Division One defeat at Shortwood United.

Ryan Clarke netted what proved to be a consolation for Town.