New Wolves manager odds after Gary O'Neil u-turn as ex-defender and former Premier League manager among favourites

O'Neil surprisingly became the favourite to replace the sacked Vitor Pereira - less than a year on since the Portuguese coach actually replaced the ex-Bournemouth boss at Molineux.

However, despite negotiations taking place, it was revealed on Monday evening that O'Neil had pulled out of the race.

An Express & Star poll found huge opposition among supporters to the idea of bringing the former boss back to Molineux – less than a year after he was sacked with Wolves second bottom of the Premier League table.

Nearly 90 per cent of voters said they would not want the former Bournemouth boss back in charge at Molineux.

Now speculation continues over what direction Wolves will go in as they look to replace Pereira amid a relegation battle - with the club bottom of the Premier League table and without a league win all season.

Rob Edwards has now been instilled as the bookmakers favourite at 7/4. The former defender and current Middlesbrough boss has previous Premier League experienced with Luton Town - and has enjoyed a good start to the Championship season with Boro.

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards has been linked with the Wolves hotseat after a fine start to life at Middlesbrough. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

However, prior to Boro's midweek game, he distanced himself from the role, stating: "You know my links to the club but my full focus is on on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around from the weekend in a really big game against Leicester.

“Speculation stuff is hard for me to comment about, anything else other than Middlesbrough Football Club, which is where my focus is, that we’ve done a decent job so far.”

Elsewhere, former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is now second favourite at 9/4.

The Dutchman returned to management this year with Bayer Leverkusen but had a disastrous spell and was sacked after just three games.

Both ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is 12/1, have emerged as options but according to some reports, they are not being regarded as serious contenders.

Elsewhere, former Wolves striker Robbie Keane, who is currently manager of Hungarian side Ferencvaros is 4/1. It was reported on Monday that he had expressed an interest in the job.

And as new odds emerged on Tuesday, Sam Allardyce was available at odds of 14/1.

The 71-year-old well travelled manager was last in management with Leeds United in 2023, and prior to that West Brom.

Allardyce, who hails from Dudley, was interviewed on Talksport on Tuesday morning, and did not rule out a potential return to management if Wolves did make a move.