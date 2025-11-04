Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Leeds and West Brom have all called upon Sam Allardyce to drag them out of trouble when they have found themselves staring relegation in the face.

And now the 71-year-old, who hails from Dudley and used to watch Wolves as a youngster, has not ruled out making a sensational return to management if the Molineux club came calling, following the sacking of Vitor Pereira.

Allardyce has been out of management since 2023 - when he failed to pull off a survival challenge at Leeds United having been placed in charge of the final four games of the season.

In the last 24 hours, Allardyce's name has appeared among bookies odds for the Wolves job, and is currently priced at 14/1.

And asked about any potential links on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning, the experienced manager refused to rule out making a return to the dugout if he was approached.

He said: "I suppose with the amount of times I've said I might retire, you can never say never with the times that I have bounced back.

"Possibly. Wolves was one of childhood favourite clubs when I started watching football.

"I suppose who knows, but I've heard they are looking for a younger coach anyway.

"I'm not so sure my time will ever come round again but you sit and wait, you never know.

"I am not actively searching but if it happens, it happens, if it doesn't then it doesn't."

Big Sam helped keep Crystal Palace in the Premier League

The well travelled manager has taken charge of well over 1,000 games during a managerial career that spans more than 30 years.

After success with Bolton Wanderers, where he took the club to the Premier League and on to Europe, he went on to manage the likes of West Ham and Blackburn.

Later in his career he was tasked with helping Crystal Palace and Sunderland survive in the top flight - and had a record of never being relegated from the Premier League.

He was called upon by West Brom in 2020 but that record was broken as Allarydce failed to help Albion survived and they were relegated.

His last spell as at Leeds in 2023 - and the 71-year-old reflected on both of those spells, and explained that the January transfer window will be just as important to Wolves as appointing a new manager, if they are to survive.

He said: "At Leeds it was four games and it would have been a miracle if we would have pulled it off.

"West Brom was probably the most disappointing, because I didn't realise the impact of Covid in trying to get the team to play better, we tried but didn't quite manage it.

"I was bitterly disappointed and wanted to keep my record of never being relegated but it didn't happen.

"Experience in this situation is inevitable, the reaction of the players to you is important and whether they are capable and good enough.

"Most of the time January is the significant window for teams at the bottom. Whoever they chose in January is the key element, not just the new manager, for the team playing better and getting out of trouble."