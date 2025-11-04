Domenico Teti follows Vitor Pereira out of Wolves exit door after four and a half months at Molineux

Teti, who had worked with Pereira earlier in his career, joined Wolves following the departure of sporting director Matt Hobbs - and was named director of professional football as part of a restructure at Molineux.

After Pereira's sacking on Sunday following a rotten start to the Premier League campaign - there had been much speculation over what the future held for Teti.

And it has now been confirmed that he has now left the club by mutual consent following a short spell.

In a statement, executive chairman Jeff Shi said Teti had made a 'positive contribution' to the club.

He said: "Domenico approached his role with total professionalism and built strong working relationships across the club during his time with us.

“He made a positive contribution to our football processes and has carried himself with integrity throughout.

“We thank him for his efforts and support and wish him every success in the future.”