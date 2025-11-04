Championship club set to fight any approach amid search for Wolves' next head coach

Despite reports that Edwards has a release clause in his contract, and the Championship club are keen to keep him, he remains a potential target for Wolves.

Edwards is well known to Wolves as a former player, academy coach and interim head coach in 2016 when Walter Zenga was sacked and before Paul Lambert was appointed.

The 42-year-old has plenty of admirers at Wolves and is in the running for the job, however there has been no contact between the clubs and Edwards has been preparing his side to face Leicester tonight (Tuesday).

Edwards also distanced himself from the role in his pre-match press conference on Monday.