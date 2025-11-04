AFC Telford United punished as Rees runs riot for Merthyr Town

It was the Bucks who went into the lead just 14 minutes with Matty Stenson claiming the goal - but the lead lasted for just four minutes as Rees levelled it up from six yards out.

Khanya Leshabela then crashed the crossbar with Stenson heading the rebound wide.

Just after the half hour mark and the Welsh side were in front as Rees latched onto a long ball and fired home.

Four minutes before the break and Rees had his hat-trick as he latched on to a cross field ball and fired home.

The Bucks then hit the bar for a second time early in the second half through Remi Walker - but 19 minutes from time Rees ended the contest all together and bagged his fourth from the penalty spot, having been upended by Jordan Piggott.

Kevin Wilkin's side did pull one back through Adan George but it was a mere consolation as the Bucks slipped to a defeat.