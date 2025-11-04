AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin bolsters defence ahead of Merhyr clash

Central defender Solademi, 23, has checked into Seah Stadium as a free agent and has been registered in time for Tuesday night's home clash against Merthyr Town.

Jamaica-born Solademi has faced the Bucks previously, for former club Alvechurch, during last season in the Southern League Premier Central.

He moved from the Church to Alfreton Town in January 2025 and played for the Reds in National North. He played 20 times, 18 as a starter for the Derbyshire outfit.

Solademi made four appearances for Alfreton this season before his release.

The centre-back has also represented Midlands side Tividale and Bromsgrove Sporting.