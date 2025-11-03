Wolves Fans' Verdict v Fulham: A match too far for Vitor Pereira

John Lalley

Belatedly, after the same misguided vacillation that the executive displayed last season, the inevitable action has finally been taken.

Vitor couldn’t survive this fiasco and frankly his departure is best for all concerned.

Sliced open with alarming ease for Fulham’s opener and the damage complete after the red card, Wolves it has to be said were simply awful. Another erratic selection for the starting XI merely intensified the hapless lack of cohesion that has bedevilled the season.

Aimless long passes, no creative spark and a defensive vulnerability culminating in an embarrassing own goal that summed up our disintegration.

Fulham, themselves enduring an uncertain period, barely had to exert themselves to stroll home uncontested and that is a shocking indictment on this failing Wolves outfit. And indeed, it could have been worse; Fulham were denied a fourth by the woodwork and Sam Johnstone made a few decent saves although he won’t have been pleased by his uncertainty for that awful first goal.

This was reaching the stage when frustration and anger was being replaced by sadness and resignation. The bizarrely ambiguous option taken by Joao Gomes with a late free-kick acted as a fitting finale to the concluding embers of a malfunctioning regime.

Dysfunctional and fractured the whole project, if ever one existed, totally flawed. Whether any significant improvement is imminent remains to be seen. Right now, hope is fast diminishing.