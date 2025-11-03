Club member Peter Bloor

In the shadow of Stiperstones’ Devils Chair, the South Shropshire Motor Cycle Club held their final trial of the year on Sunday, November 2, with the sun shining the club was rewarded with an entry of over 60 from far and wide.

The recent rain had made conditions just right for the 12 sections with a mixture rocks, roots and climbs.

In the Experts class, Yorkshire visitor Dan Clark lost just one mark to beat British Women’s Champion and host club member Alice Minta.

In the large Intermediate class, saw two Staffordshire lads, Jack Harris and Ben Rolls take first and second (respectively) with Knighton’s Mark Vaughan in third.

Youth rider, Marvin Brookes of Old Radnor took the youth intermediate award while father Scott Brookes took the clubman class win.

Llandrindod club’s Tom Powell took the youth clubman win with Shrewsbury’s Tom Clare the Youth Sportsman while Dudley visitor Paul Hadlington was victorious in the Adult Sportsman class.

The next local trial is at Rhayader on November 23 which features the final round of the Mid Wales Centre Championship