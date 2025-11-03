Shrewsbury Town handed another non-league test in FA Cup with Salop set for Sutton trip
Shrewsbury Town have will face another non-league side in the FA Cup second round - as Michael Appleton's side have been handed a tie with Sutton United.
Salop navigated their way through a potentially tricky tie in the first round - as they beat National League North league leaders South Shields.
Anthony Scully bagged a double and Tom Sang also netted as they came out on top at the 1st Cloud Arena.
And now they will face non-league opposition again. They will travel to former League Two outfit Sutton, who sit bottom of the National League.
It could well have be a huge Shropshire derby for Salop - with Sutton narrowly beating AFC Telford United in the first round on Saturday.
Appleton's men will make the trip to Gander Green Lane on the weekend of December 5.