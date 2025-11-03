Liam Keen analysis: Apathy worse than anger as Wolves hit new low

As the second and third goals crashed into the back of the net, the travelling supporters - naturally disgusted at the performance - had no other choice but to enjoy themselves in any way they could.

Alongside the now normal chants against owners Fosun and club chairman Jeff Shi, and 'you're getting sacked in the morning' at Vitor Pereira, the fans turned their attentions to their repertoire of old songs.

'Si senor', 'we've got Neves' and 'Nuno had a dream' were belted out, as fans fondly remembered much brighter times to support this club.

As the fans had more fun, they moved on to other players such as Patrick Cutrone, Ivan Cavaleiro, Benik Afobe and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, in any attempt to make use of the hard-earned money they spent to follow Wolves to the capital.

That apathy was mirrored, to some degree, by the performance on the pitch. It lacked any energy, urgency and quality.

As a result, Wolves have become the first club in top flight history to fail to win any of their opening 10 matches in two consecutive seasons.

Wolves survived relegation last campaign but many feel this year could be a step too far and when you consider that no team has ever survived in the Premier League after achieving just two points from 10 games, it is a mountain to climb for this side to buck that trend.

Pereira was also struggling to win over supporters before a ball was kicked on Saturday as he named Joao Gomes and Andre on the bench.

Considering Wolves were playing in their Lobos third kit, to drop the club's two Brazilian stars was ironic.