Gary O'Neil in advanced talks to return to Wolves
Former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is in advanced talks for a sensational return to the club to replace Vitor Pereira.
By Liam Keen
The Englishman is a strong contender for the role, just 11 months after he was sacked, and is in talks with Wolves bosses over a potential return.
The Wolves hierarchy are also discussing other options internally, including Rob Edwards, Brendan Rodgers and Michael Carrick, but O'Neil is now in direct conversation with them over potentially making a shock return to Molineux.