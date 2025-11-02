Wolves sack head coach Vitor Pereira

The 57-year-old has been relieved of his duties after less than a year in charge after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Craven Cottage, as Wolves slipped to eight defeats in 10 Premier League matches this season.

Pereira was only awarded a new three-year contract in September and the Wolves hierarchy were keen to keep him, but the latest defeat and the manner of it has led chairman Jeff Shi to sack the head coach.