Michael Appleton hails 'really professional' Shrewsbury Town as they avoid FA Cup upset at South Shields

The National League North promotion contenders has lost just one of their first 16 games in all competitions this season - but Salop showed their ruthless side to leave their hosts disappointed as a brace from Anthony Scully and a Thomas Sang strike put Appleton’s side on their way to a win.

Luke Woolston got South Shields back into the game midway through the second-half but Salop kept the Mariners at bay to ensure they reaped the rewards of £47,750 in prize money and a place in Monday’s second round draw.

Appleton already had one eye on a possibly lucrative third round meeting with a Premier League giant as he reflected on a diligent display from his players.

He said: “I had a little bit of a joke and a chuckle with the chairman yesterday when we were on our way up.

“His parting shot to me was to just get in the hat. Obviously we have delivered from that point of view and hopefully we can get a home tie in the next round and give us an opportunity to get in the hat when the big boys come into it.

“We are delighted, we were really professional. I thought we were really good and it could have been very different, as we know, with how well South Shields are doing but I thought we nullified that really well.”

Appleton praised the impact made by two-goal hero Scully after he followed up last weekend’s goal in the draw with Oldham Athletic by adding a brace to his tally at the 1st Cloud Arena.

The Salop boss admitted the former Portsmouth and Lincoln City man was not yet at full fitness but believes he can quickly become an integral part of his squad once he is up to speed.

“He’s just getting fitter, sharper and I knew he would have an influence on the group,” he explained.

“When he first came in, we had to improve his fitness levels and he’s getting closer. He’s still not 100 per cent but he’s getting closer to it.

“He has got quality in that final third when we need it and long may that continue.”

