'Like any other game': Will Boyle outlines key to Shrewsbury Town avoiding South Shields FA Cup upset

Salop head to the North East on Sunday to take on the full time, National League North leaders who have lost just once all season.

They are one of only a handful of teams across step two in the non-league system who are a professional outfit.

Under boss Ian Watson they have reached the top of the table - with their only defeat this season coming against Macclesfield.

Salop defender Boyle, who has had a few FA Cup memories of his own, having played for Cheltenham Town who famously led against Manchester City until late in a clash 2021 - is well aware of what Salop will face on Sunday.

He explained how fellow players he knows who play at that level have described Shields as a 'well respected outfit'.

Asked what Salop need to do to avoid an upset, the defender, who has two goals in his last three games, believes treating the game like any other is the best way to get through.

He said: "It's going to be a tough game. I think we all, as soon as we got the draw, we all knew that straight away.

"They've won, just looking briefly, I think they've won 10 of the 13 games in the league, so they're a really good outfit.

"I know quite a lot of lads who play at that level, in and around that level, and have done for a while. And they're really well respected.

"They have sort of got a real clear way of playing, which they've developed over the years, so we're under no illusions at all. We know it's going to be a really tough game.

"Just applying ourselves the way we do for any other game. And we've done that so far this week. And I know from the staff we've got and the environment that we've got, that that'll be exactly the same as any other game.

"The set-up, the due diligence that we do on the opposition, and the preparation that we have is brilliant. And for me, probably at this level, it is second to none, I'd say.

"So it's one of them where you carry on, it's the next game. And we do whatever we can to put the best performance in possible."

