Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Fulham following latest defeat
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Fulham.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Sam Johnstone
The goalkeeper should have done better with the first goal, but he did make some good saves in the second half.
Saves: 5
Ki-Jana Hoever
It was a surprise to see Hoever start and his substitution at half-time was warranted after another poor display at both ends of the pitch.
Poor: 4
Santi Bueno
The defender made a mistake for the opening goal but marginally improved after that. Still unconvincing to say the least.
Unconvincing: 5
Emmanuel Agbadou
Whether it was harsh or not, Agbadou's red card had a big impact on the match and his mark must reflect that.
Sent off: 4