Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Fulham following latest defeat

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper should have done better with the first goal, but he did make some good saves in the second half.

Saves: 5

Ki-Jana Hoever

It was a surprise to see Hoever start and his substitution at half-time was warranted after another poor display at both ends of the pitch.

Poor: 4

Santi Bueno

The defender made a mistake for the opening goal but marginally improved after that. Still unconvincing to say the least.

Unconvincing: 5

Emmanuel Agbadou

Whether it was harsh or not, Agbadou's red card had a big impact on the match and his mark must reflect that.

Sent off: 4