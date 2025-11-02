Liam Keen comment: Issues run deeper at Wolves after latest managerial casualty

In recent years Wolves have been a team fighting towards the bottom and a disastrous start to this season has seen Vitor Pereira pay for that with his job.

The man who arrived last December to save Wolves from relegation - a feat he achieved while also being nominated for Premier League manager of the season - has been shown his marching orders less than a year later and while he has made mistakes that have led us to this conclusion, he is not wholly to blame.

In it's current form, Wolves are not a club that is set up for success.

Behind any head coach there has to be a structure that allows the manager to do his job on the training pitch without concern for the house of cards falling down around him.

Vitor Pereira (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Club chairman Jeff Shi makes the final decisions at Wolves but the process to coming to those decisions is not working. Wolves desperately need strategic change to ensure better choices are made and the club has ambition and a clear vision.

Currently, Wolves have no strategy or long-term plan and that is proved by the summer recruitment.

Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nelson Semedo and Pablo Sarabia all left, while six players arrived without a single minute of Premier League experience between them and some of them were the fifth choice signing after deals for other players fell through.

Pereira was also picky about the players he wanted and turned down potential options - meaning he is still partly to blame - but Wolves' recruitment strategy was fractured from the very start.

A midfielder was desperately needed but not signed, the wing-back areas needed more attention and in the forward line Wolves lack any creativity or goals. It is difficult to see where that will come from in the current team.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi (Getty)

The first signing of the summer was a 21-year-old with limited experience that Wolves overpaid for and have hardly played. That was the window in a nutshell.