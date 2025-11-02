Former Wolves boss in contention for shock return as head coach
Former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is being considered for a shock return to the club to replace Vitor Pereira.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
The Englishman was sacked on December 15 last year, the day after Wolves conceded late at Molineux to lose 2-1 to newly-promoted Ipswich Town.
He left Wolves with the club 19th in the Premier League, having lost 11 of their 16 matches and achieving just nine points, and Pereira was swiftly appointed and helped them avoid relegation.