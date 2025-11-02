Cup hero Scully is happy with life at Shrewsbury

The winger was viewed as an exciting addition to the Salop squad when he penned a one-year deal during the summer after leaving Championship club Portsmouth.

Injuries have hampered his attempt to settle into life at the club but he has shown his quality over the last week by firing three goals in two appearances to give an indication of why Appleton was so delighted to secure his signing ahead of the new season.

Speaking after his match-winning display at the 1st Cloud Arena, Scully gave an insight into the chat he had with the Salop manager that has served as a personal reminder of what he must to do hit the levels he found earlier in his career.

He told the Shropshire Star: “I’m loving it and I’m the happiest I’ve been in years.

“I love my team-mates, I love the staff and the environment we have created is really good.

“I had my issues at the start with the injury I was playing on for a few weeks and naturally if you’re not fit or not playing, you’re not enjoying it either.

“When I came back I had a really good chat with the gaffer and we spoke about it. He’s got me back to the player I was a few years ago.

“When you’ve been out for a while, you naturally forget what got you success. I had that chat with him and I feel really good, really happy.”

Scully and his team-mates were backed by around 400 travelling supporters as they claimed a win in the North East and landed a spot in Monday’s second round draw.

The former Portsmouth man praised the backing his side have received during a challenging run and expressed his determination to provide supporters with further success in the future.

“It was brilliant away support, as we’ve had all season,” he explained.

“We’ve not had the best start, we know that but we’ve had the fans, and especially in the last five or six games, the way they have helped us through certain games with the run we’ve been on, they’ve been just as important to us as we have been on the pitch.

“I have no doubts that will continue and we are very grateful for them sticking with us and hopefully there will be lots of success going forward now.”