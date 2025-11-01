Steve Bull: Wolves have the fight to get it right but we need results

The first half performance against Burnley was absolutely shocking. We looked like 11 individuals and no-one knew where they were playing.

We got back into the game and had a kick up the backside in the second half - our reaction to get back to 2-2 showed we have some spirit and fight in us and if Jhon Arias had scored that free-kick to make it 3-2 it would have been very different.

But you still have to concentrate until the final whistle. From the first kick of the ball until the last you have to be on it but we haven't been doing that and again conceded late.

The fans can say whatever they want because they pay their money week in, week out. Sometimes the chairman, head coach and players need to take it on the chin.