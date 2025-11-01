South Shields v Shrewsbury: Not your typical 'potential upset' as Michael Appleton wants FA Cup to aid league revival

And Salop have been on the end of a fair share of those upsets over the years. The names Staines and Blyth Spartans are just two bring back sore memories for Salop fans.

But despite Michael Appleton's side facing a side two leagues below them on Sunday in the first round - this game has a different feel about it.

South Shields may be in the National League North - but they are leaders and have been a full time outfit for some time now, with real aspirations of climbing higher.

And Appleton is well aware of what faces his side when they arrive at the 1st Cloud Arena for the Sunday lunchtime kick off in front of the TV cameras.

The Salop, who travelled up to watch their clash with Scarborough last week, said: "Obviously, they're clearly well-backed. I think they're probably one of the only teams, if not the only team in the division, that are full-time.

"It gives you an understanding of how serious they're taking the situation, and they clearly want to go through the leagues.