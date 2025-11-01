Shropshire Star
Close

Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI v Fulham

Vitor Pereira has plenty of decisions to make as Wolves take on Fulham today.

Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Supporting image for story: Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI v Fulham
Marshall Munetsi and Andre (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

He must weigh up whether he sticks with the back five we saw against Chelsea on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, or return to the 4-3-3 of late.

Alongside that, he must also consider whether to give those that played well in the second half in midweek another chance in the league.

I believe the head coach will make a few changes to reward some players and that means going with a back five.