"It was the worst" - Vitor Pereira on Wolves' dismal loss at Fulham

A convincing 3-0 defeat condemned the 10 men of Wolves to eight losses in 10 Premier League matches as they sunk deeper into their relegation battle.

Pereira admitted it was the worst performance of his time as boss and will speak to his players in the coming days to determine what went wrong.

"I'm not an actor, today was, if not the worst game we played, then the worst," Pereira said.

"Three days ago we played the second half against Chelsea at a very good level, today my team was not in the condition physically or at the level to face Fulham.

"Tactically we made some mistakes and technically we were not at the best level. We missed a lot of passes and movements.

"We conceded the first goal but the game for us and Fulham was not until the red card. It was not a fantastic game to see for the supporters.

"After the red card, for us it was very difficult to play against Fulham with one less player. We tried to compact the team and wait for a counter-attack, but I realised a lot of the players were without the condition to play at their level.