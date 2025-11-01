Ian Watson reveals Michael Appleton admiration as South Shields boss makes fan rallying call for Shrewsbury Town FA Cup tie

The Salop squad will travel to the North East this weekend looking to extend an mini upturn in form consisting of two draws and two wins in their last four League Two fixtures.

However, the brutal reality is that Appleton and his players will aim to avoid a major cup upset against a home side that have lost just one of their 16 competitive fixtures in all competitions so far this season.

The Mariners are currently sitting at the top of the National League North table - although that could change come kick-off on Sunday if second placed AFC Fylde avoid defeat in their visit to Marine.

For former MK Dons and Carlisle United assistant manager Watson, the meeting with Shrewsbury will represent a first FA Cup ‘proper’ round tie of his short managerial career and also offers an opportunity for his side to impress in front of the TNT Sports cameras.

However, it will also give Watson a chance to go head-to-head with a manager he rates highly as he stressed Appleton deserves credit for taking on a difficult job in challenging circumstances earlier this year.

He said: “His mannerisms on the side of the pitch, he comes across as a really good person and when you hear him in his interviews and see him with people. That’s the highest value for myself really.

“I always like the way his teams work for him. They run a lot, they try a lot, they fight for everything and it takes a really good manager to do that for you.

“He has coached at a really high level and he has taken on a job that not every coach would have taken on at a tough time for the football club and he’s really backed himself.

“He has got them levelled out, he’s doing a really good job and when you go into a football club that’s not thriving, it takes a big character to go in and turn it around and he’s doing that.

“I respect him a lot and I have a lot of admiration for what he does.”

Despite that clear appreciation for Appleton, the South Shields boss has burning desire to make life awkward for his counterpart and the Salop players when they make the long trip to the 1st Cloud Arena.

Sunday’s hosts have become well known for their impressive attendances throughout their rise up the non-league pyramid and more of the same is expected this weekend as the tie heads towards a sell-out.

Watson has issued a rallying call to his players, coaching staff and the home faithful to ensure everyone is heading into Sunday’s clash with a full belief their side can progress into the second round draw.

“We hope to see the stadium full and everyone will get to see a really good game,” explained the Mariners boss.

“The stadium is incredible, it wouldn’t look out of place in League Two, so the facilities and things like that, they (Shrewsbury) won’t feel too much difference.

“We’ve just got to make it feel as different as we can on the day so the fanbase have to be as loud as they can and they’re really close to the pitch which really helps if we want to put the opposition a little bit.

“As a team in terms of coaches and players, we have to make them feel it’s different and that we are not just turning up to make up the numbers and we believe we can win the game and have a real belief throughout the group we can play our way.”