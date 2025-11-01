Fulham 3 Wolves 0 - Report

Ryan Sessegnon’s early goal gave the hosts the lead, before Emmanuel Agbadou’s red card worsened proceedings for Wolves.

After the break, Harry Wilson’s finish and a Yerson Mosquera own goal heaped even more pressure on head coach Vitor Pereira, with Wolves having now lost eight of their opening 10 Premier League games.

Analysis

Vitor Pereira made nine changes to the side that lost to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and two changes from the last Premier League game, as he started with a 5-3-2 formation.

The head coach made a huge decision by dropping Andre and Joao Gomes, arguably Wolves’ best two players.

It was the second league game in a row that Pereira had dropped J.Gomes and the third time this season he had benched Andre, who wasn’t involved in the squad in the cup in midweek.

Matt Doherty and Rodrigo Gomes both missed out due to injury.

Fulham boss Marco Silva started former Wolves striker Raul Jimenez up top, while former winger Adama Traore was named on the bench.

The first opening came when Jorgen Strand Larsen found Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and he cut onto his left foot before firing straight at Bernd Leno from the edge of the box.

Once the hosts got the ball down and began playing, they started to find dangerous passes and on one occasion Agbadou had to read it right to beat Kevin to the ball after a good Sander Berge pass.

Wolves once again conceded an early goal, this time after nine minutes, through another individual mistake.

Santi Bueno stepped out attempting to intercept the ball, but instead took it off Agbadou’s boot and gave it to Jimenez, who played a simple through ball for Sessegnon to beat Sam Johnstone. The shot also went under the goalkeeper’s hand, who should probably do better.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Referee John Brooks shows a red card to Emmanuel Agbadou of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on November 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

That goal prompted the away end to chant the names of J.Gomes and Andre, as they made their feelings known on the team selection, followed by more chants against owners Fosun and club chairman Jeff Shi, which had already started before the goal too.

Minutes later, chants of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ were aimed at Pereira.

Wolves struggled for any foothold in the game, with nothing sticking up front, as Fulham controlled the contest.

Wilson attempted to make it 2-0 when he shot low towards the near post and came close to hitting the target.

Wolves’ afternoon got much worse in the 36th minute when Agbadou was in a foot race with Josh King but got to the ball second and fouled the Fulham man. He was out to the right-hand side of the box but was aiming to run through on goal and referee John Brooks handed Agbadou a straight red card.

King appeared to handle the ball with his control and VAR did briefly check it, but the on-field decision stood.

Before half-time, VAR checked a possible Kenny Tete handball and Wolves penalty, but nothing was given.

Wolves had a huge chance on the stroke of half-time when Ki-Jana Hoever was released down the right and he crossed low for Larsen who was sliding in, but he could not meet it.

The side then entered half-time to a chorus of boos from the away end.

As the teams came out for the second half, Pereira made a triple substitution and introduced J.Gomes, alongside Jackson Tchatchoua and Mosquera, in a 5-3-1 with Larsen up top alone.

The first chance came from a Tete shot from distance, which Johnstone parried away.

The hosts eventually got their second, despite the game continuing when Alex Iwobi was down with a head injury. The ball fell for Wilson on the edge of the box and he curled the ball into the bottom corner.

That prompted Pereira to bring on another striker in Tolu Arokodare, while the away end went through old songs of ‘si senor, ‘we’ve got Neves’ and ‘Nuno had a dream’ and other former players.

That was swiftly followed by ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ at Pereira.

Wilson almost got another when he curled another left-footed effort towards goal, but Johnstone batted it away.

The hosts got their third in the 75th minute in embarrassing fashion for Wolves. The visitors were screaming for a foul when Hugo Bueno went down on the edge of Fulham’s box, but the officials played on and Sessegnon’s low cross bounced off Mosquera and crossed the line.

It should have been 4-0 when Samuel Chukwueze had a free effort from a matter of yards, but he somehow smashed the post.

Moments later the same forward curled an effort that seemed destined for the bottom corner, but Johnstone made a good stop.

Wolves barely laid a glove on Fulham, as they fell to another terrible defeat.

Andre was the first player to head over to the away end and receive a positive reaction, before he turned around and beckoned his team-mates to follow him.

Johnstone was next, before the rest of the players and staff. Pereira stood among them as the supporters vented their fury.

J.Gomes also received a positive response, despite the defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 9 Sessegnon gives Fulham the lead

RED CARD 36 Agbadou is sent off and Wolves down to 10 men

GOAL 62 Wilson adds Fulham’s second

GOAL 75 Mosquera’s own goal hands the game to Fulham

Teams

Wolves: Johnstone, Hoever (Tchatchoua, 45), S.Bueno, Agbadou, Toti (Mosquera, 45), H.Bueno, Krejci, Bellegarde (Arokodare, 64), Munetsi, Arias (J.Gomes, 45), Larsen (Andre, 78).

Subs not used: Sa, Wolfe, Lopez, Hwang.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, King (Cairney, 72), Iwobi (Traore, 89), Wilson (Chukwueze, 78), Kevin (Smith Rowe, 72) Jimenez (Muniz, 72).

Subs not used: Lecomte, Cuenca, Castagne, Lukic.