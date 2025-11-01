In-form Salop have put two wins and two draws together and head into their FA Cup tie on a four game unbeaten run - after a disastrous start to the campaign.

They face a full time South Shields side who currently sit top of the National League North table - having lost just once all season.

The game will be broadcast live on TV with many sensing a potential upset - but in a bid to avoid a so called banana skin, Appleton explained how he wants his side to look at the tie in a different way.

He said: "First and foremost, we're going to have to play well. But I think the biggest thing that we're going to have to bring on the day, more than anything, is mentality.

"The lads have to have the right mentality going into the game, and treat it as if we're the underdogs. I've always tried to get that message across to any player, any team, any group of staff.

"Go into the game like we're the ones who are under the cosh a little bit, and that will be my mentality. That's the mentality I'll try and get over to the players.

"As soon as that whistle starts on Sunday, I'd like to think and hope that we're ready and good to go.

"The feeling I get from the players and certainly from a staff point of view, we can't wait for Sunday.

Salop were denied all three points at Oldham last week - but go into the game unbeaten in four outings

"You know, we're looking forward to it because for as tough a game it's going to be and the opposition are doing obviously really, really well. You know, we see it as an opportunity to go through to the next round."

Appleton is no stranger to FA Cup success - having pulled off memorable victories against the likes of Newcastle and Swansea while manager of Oxford United.

And the Salop boss is keen on putting another run together at the Croud Meadow.

"I mean, I love the competition," said the Salop boss.

"I love playing in the competition.

"I love watching the competition as a kid. I've been quite fortunate to have a couple of decent little runs as a player, as a manager.

"The spirit and the joy that the Cup can bring to people will never fade from my point of view."