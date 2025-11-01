AFC Telford United's FA Cup dream over despite late rally at Sutton United

The Bucks were competing in the first round proper of the competition for the first time since 2017.

The first real chance of the game came just before the half hour mark - with Matty Stenson drawing a smart save out of Sutton shot stopper Tommy Reid.

The deadlock was broken by the home side, who were relegated from League Two last season, five minutes before half time when Jayden Harris crossed for David Ogbonna to turn home.

Remi Walker and Alex Fletcher both went close before the break - before Sutton doubled their lead seven minutes after the interval.

Ogbonna went from scorer to provider as he squared for Ashley Nadesan to tap home from close range.

The Bucks weren't done though as they threw caution to the wind and got back in the game when Ricardo Dinanga headed home at the back post.

The on loan Shrewsbury Town man went close to an equaliser and the Bucks had two half decent shouts for a penalty late on - but they couldn't find a leveller.