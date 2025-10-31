West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday: Ryan Mason makes 'not sustainable' point as Albion look for more in latest three game week

West Brom's haul of three points from games against Preston, Watford and Ipswich Town was not what the fans and certainly Ryan Mason would have been hoping for or expecting.

One of the key elements missing, certainly across those recent games has been a real lack of clear cut chances created.

There have been decent spells in Albion's early season form, none more so than their three wins out of the first four games.

However, in the majority of their outings so far this season the chances haven't flowed and in recent weeks they have been relying on pieces of individual brilliance from outside of the box to get them on the scoresheet.

That is a positive in itself - but the lack of clear openings and opportunities in games have been laid even more bare in the last seven days.

At Ipswich, Albion failed to register a shot on target until the final minutes of the game and the goalmouth action was not much better against Watford.

As they head into Saturday and the visit of revived Sheffield Wednesday, free from the shackles of controversial owner Djoin Chansiri - Mason is well aware of what his side need to start delivering, and he admitted that relying on outstanding individual strikes is not sustainable.

"That's the challenge, for sure," when asked about creating chances.

"We arrive in that area of the pitch quite a lot.

"I think if you look at all of our games this season, I think we arrive there - but we need to help the players. We need to try and give them more solutions, more belief, more productivity.

"The ball needs to arrive in the box more. We need to threaten the opposition's goal more. That's for sure. That's something we need to work on. We need to improve.

"I think our last two or three goals have come from outside the box, really good finishes - that's certainly not sustainable over the course of a season.

It was a frustrating week for Albion boss Ryan Mason (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"We need to work with the players and try to find a way to create more."

While Mason wrestles with how he can make his Albion side more creative - he is also facing injury issues within the squad.

Jayson Molumby and Toby Collyer both missed the clashes with Watford and Ipswich due to muscle injuries - and it is expected that they will both miss out this weekend, with Ousmane Diakite in line for a third successive start.

Jed Wallace has been missing since the 3-0 defeat at Millwall with a calf injury - and could also be set to be out of Saturday's clash.

Alfie Gilchrist returned from an ankle knock against Watford and appeared on the bench at Ipswich - while there is a question mark over Tammer Bany.

The £3.3m January signing has not featured at all this season - but had been making his comeback with the Albion under 21s.

He came through two appearances but did not feature in their Premier League International Cup game on Wednesday evening - and could be in line to be included in the squad.