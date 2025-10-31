"We are completely honest" - Wolves signing opens up on difficult squad chats

The summer signing scored his first two goals for the club on Wednesday as Wolves were beaten by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, despite running them close with an improved second half display.

Wolfe believes the squad has what it takes to drag themselves out of trouble and that more sincere discussions will be needed to make it a reality.

“I think we have very good character in the group," he said.

"At half-time everyone looked at each other, we are completely honest with each other now. We either can give up or we give everything for the fans that deserve it, for our families who have been supporting us all since we were born, and also for ourselves, our pride.

"Second half we showed a lot of character, a lot of pride to wear the shirt.

“When they scored for 4-2 it’s maybe easier than at half-time to give up, but we gathered and we scored another one and created some half chances all the way to the end. So, it very disappointing that we couldn't get the fourth one.

David Moller Wolfe (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Even though the result isn't what we want, we can be very proud of the second half. Chelsea are one of the best teams in the world, they showed it this summer, so I think we can be proud.

"But we need to be able to do it for 90 minutes. It's a bit too often where we start the first-half not too good, so that's something we have to do better.”

The £10million signing has been unable to get a consistent place in the side due to Hugo Bueno's form, leading to him playing just six times, starting three of them, in all competitions so far this season.

“I’m happy, that's a bit of my qualities, to show up in the box and score some goals," Wolfe added.

"I'll try and make it as many as possible. Mixed feelings, to be honest. Very disappointing that we conceded four goals, and that we lose another game, but of course happy to score my first goals for Wolverhampton, it’s something I'm extremely proud of and I hope to keep going.

“It's not something that I stress about, that I haven't played as much as I wanted, because I know myself as a person, I'm a person that needs a bit of time to settle in and now I feel like I'm almost completely settled, and of course today helps.”