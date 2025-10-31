Telford's rising boxing star adds another gold to medal haul

Boxing sensation Ruby Hussain has struck gold again with another dominant performance on the amateur scene.

The 14-year-old rising star from Telford won gold at the Belfast Halloween Box Cup, held at the Girdwood Community Hub over the weekend (October 25-26).

Competing over two days, the Thomas Telford School student demonstrated remarkable skill, composure and determination throughout the tournament to take another gold.

Her semi-final clash saw her come up against Shauna McDonagh from Swords Boxing Club in Dublin and the teenager followed her coach's instructions with impressive discipline to put on a showcase performance and take the unanimous decision victory and book her place in the final.

Telford's Ruby Hussain with her gold medal at the Barum Box Cup in Devon

In the decider Hussain went head-to-head with Danni Doherty from Oakleaf Boxing Club and the Telford scrapper boxed to perfection once again and outclassed her opponent to take another unanimous decision win and secure her gold medal.

Hussain added another impressive title to her growing list of achievements, alongside the gold medal, when she was named the best female boxer of the tournament for her outstanding performances over the weekend.

As a result, she was awarded with a belt to honour the prestigious title, which championed her dedication and technical ability.

This latest gold medal and belt caps off a superb year in the ring for Hussain, who has gone from strength to strength in her development.

Telford's Ruby Hussain with her gold medal at the Manchester Box Cup

In July she triumphed at the Manchester Box Cup, taking gold against Orlaith Campbell from Banbridge Boxing Club in Ireland.

Two months later in September she added another gold to her growing collection at the Barum Box Cup in Ilfracombe, Devon, defeating Eleri Melin from Llynfi Valley Boxing Club in Wales.

Having recently won three gold medals in three major amateur tournaments, Hussain continues to impress and has a reputation in the sport as one of the most promosing young female boxers in the country.

She has honed her craft at Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy in Walsall and Hussain's coaches and family have all expressed their pride at her dedication and success, as they look forward to her continued progress in the ring.