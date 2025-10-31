South Shields captain wants non-leaguers to prove EFL credential with Shrewsbury Town FA Cup scalp

The North East club have enjoyed a remarkable rise up the non-league pyramid as the arrival of local businessman Geoff Thompson as chairman and owner saw some ambitious plans come to fruition during a golden era.

Since taking ownership of the Mariners in 2015, Thompson’s time at the helm has brought four league titles and their subsequent promotions and three separate cup wins that included a Wembley victory in their 2017 FA Vase Final triumph against Cleethorpes Town.

The Mariners home, now called the 1st Cloud Arena, has been transformed beyond recognition and the club has thriving local and international academy setups that are now providing young talent for Ian Watson’s first-team setup.

A landmark moment came in 2021 when South Shields successfully transitioned into a full-time, professional model after spending the previous season working within a hybrid of part-time and full-time players.

Currently sat firmly in the race for promotion into the National League after losing just one of their 13 National League North fixtures so far this season, there is cautious optimism the Mariners can push for a place in non-league’s top tier and move to within one promotion of a place in the EFL.

That is why there is a quiet determination from several key figures within the Mariners setup to make the most of Sunday’s televised FA Cup first round tie with Michael Appleton’s side as they look to prove they can compete against clubs from a higher level.

Yet for club captain Tinkler, there was also a warning that his side can not allow their Salop counterparts to play with freedom as they take a welcome break from the battle against relegation from League Two.

Speaking at the Mariners’ pre-match press conference: “They are sitting in a struggling place in League Two - but they are in League Two and that’s where we want to get to eventually.

“I think when I look at that, the burning desire inside is that we want to be where they are and surpass them at some point - but for now, we have to match them and try and better them on Sunday.

“It’s like the table has turned. You play an opposition that are in a lower league or they haven’t done well in your league, it gives a freedom but again, that’s the worry for Sunday.

“For those guys, this might be their freedom to take the shackles off and to have a little bit of a run and have some success for their club.

“We have to make sure that doesn’t happen.”