Shrewsbury Town star benefiting from lessons in 'dark arts' of defending
Luca Hoole has revealed how a crash course in the “dark arts” of defending is helping him flourish at centre-back for Shrewsbury Town.
By Matt Maher
Published
The 23-year-old’s switch from the more familiar position of right-back has been a factor in Town’s improved form but the increased physicality has been a steep learning curve for the former Bristol Rovers man.
Hoole explained how facing team-mates Chuks Aneke and John Marquis in training had helped him better prepare for playing in the heart of the backline.
He said: “They’ve been a big help.
“It’s something I am trying to improve on, to get better at that side of the game with the dark arts almost.