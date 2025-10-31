Shrewsbury Town star benefiting from lessons in 'dark arts' of defending

The 23-year-old’s switch from the more familiar position of right-back has been a factor in Town’s improved form but the increased physicality has been a steep learning curve for the former Bristol Rovers man.

Hoole explained how facing team-mates Chuks Aneke and John Marquis in training had helped him better prepare for playing in the heart of the backline.

He said: “They’ve been a big help.

“It’s something I am trying to improve on, to get better at that side of the game with the dark arts almost.