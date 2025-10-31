"He's my dad first" - Shrewsbury Town's Sam Stubbs on life as the son of a Premier League legend

But Shrewsbury Town defender Sam Stubbs is someone who knows he has the love and support of someone who played right at the top of the game.

Alan Stubbs carved out a memorable career at Bolton Wanderers, Celtic and Everton, among others - reaching Wembley with Bolton, lifting trophies north of the border and captaining the Toffees to Champions League qualification.

But when it comes to football chat, family takes priority.

"He's my dad first," said Sam. "He's involved and he watches my games. He doesn't come to all of them, he doesn't watch all of them.

"He's got a wife, he's got a sister. He loves his golf, so he's obsessed with that.

"But listen, he's always there if needed. He's probably been the biggest factor in terms of my footballing life, my footballing career. So he's invested, he keeps up the scores and results and he's there for anything, but he'd never overstep or he'd never get too involved."

Stubbs Snr came through the ranks at Bolton Wanderers, turning professional in 1990, and not only helping them reach the Premier League, but also the League Cup final of 1995 at Wembley, where they lost 2-1 to Liverpool.