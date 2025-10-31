"I'm a fighter" - Vitor Pereira delivers passionate message amid Wolves' relegation battle

Wolves came under heavy criticism from supporters and the media for their capitulation at home to Burnley last week, when they conceded another late goal to register seven defeats from nine Premier League games.

They are battling relegation again this season but Pereira is attempting to bring the players and supporters together as they search for their first win.

In a long and passionate answer in his pre-match press conference, the head coach insisted him and his players must pay no attention to the 'critics' and find confidence within themselves to get three points on the board.

"I’m a fighter," Pereira said.

"The pressure is the pressure I put on myself. I don’t feel the pressure, believe me.

"If you don’t accept the critics or the pressure, you must go to another job."

Pereira added: "I really believe that the confidence is something that we create inside of us.