Fulham v Wolves preview: Vitor Pereira retaining faith in surviving drop

Defeats to newly-promoted Sunderland and Burnley in the last two Premier League matches means Wolves now enter their 10th top flight game tomorrow without a win this season.

Fans vented their fury at Molineux on Sunday but the players won back some good feeling on Wednesday with a spirited second half as they lost 4-3 to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

It is understood that Pereira's job is under no immediate threat and the head coach is adamant he will turn it around - as he hints at rewarding many of Wednesday's performers with a start at Craven Cottage.

Pereira said: "I don't have any doubts that we'll do it again. We'll turn over the situation for sure.

"In the second half, we won a lot of players because they showed that they deserve to play and they are ready to help the team.

"Even when they are not playing often. It means that the spirit is there.

"They want to change because they want to win.