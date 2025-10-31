"A crisis of results" - Wolves boss on club's Premier League struggles

They sit bottom of the Premier League without a win in nine matches, which followed a turbulent summer where Wolves sold some key players and were unable to recruit any with experience in the English top flight.

The head coach admitted Wolves are in 'a crisis of results', but he stands firm that the club is 'connected' internally to change their fortunes.

Pereira said: "I don't feel the club is in crisis, but a crisis of results, I agree. Nothing else.

"If you come here, you see the people connected, trying to help and to give everything for the players.