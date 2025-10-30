Dawley hit six of the best as they progress

They beat fellow Premier Division outfit Prees United 6-2 to book their place in the next round.

Ross Jones led the way with a two goal blast, with Brodie Mcleod, Cain Patterson, Kaleem Ramzan and Jason Harris also netting. Harry Clayton scored both goals for Prees.

Wrockwardine Wood also progressed, but had to work hard to secure a 2-1 success against Ellesmere Rangers.

Strikes from Shane Thomas and Justin Brown cancelled out an effort from Tsvetomir Bedzhev to see Wood through.

Shrewsbury Juniors were also 2-1 winners, away to Bridgnorth Spartans, thanks to goals from Callum Routley and Callum Davies. Sam Owen replied.

Whitchurch Alport 1946 were big winners as they triumphed 9-0 at Ercall Colts.

Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers also hit the goal trail as they saw off Llanymynech 7-1.

Kyle Pritchard bagged a hat-trick, with Kaiden Bourne, Regan Hampson, Owen Shedden and Kenzie Bradley adding the other goals.

Gobowen Celtic held their nerve to win 4-1 on penalties against visiting Clee Hill United after their tie had ended 4-4.

Mike Pritchard, with a brace, Charlie Morris and Jack Hughes scored for Celtic, with Josh Bowen (two), Ramzi Kilicaslan and Freddie Barnes on the mark for United.

Division One outfit Brown Clee caused a shock as they beat Premier Division high-fliers FC Nations 2-0.

William Jervis, William Rogers and Josh Parker all netted in the first half as Shrewsbury Up & Comers beat Church Stretton Town 3-1. Benjamin Hartshorne scored for Stretton after the break.

A four-goal salvo from Hanoch Boakye helped power Shifnal Town FC 1964 to a 6-0 win at Wem Town. George Cross and Tyrhys Kennedy Hunnisett joined him on the scoresheet.

Mereside Rangers edged to a 1-0 win at Allscott Heath Reserves to book their place in the next round, while Wem Town Colts lost 6-1 at Bishop Castle Town.

Ercall Aces needed penalties to get past SAHA FC.

They triumphed 4-2 from the spot after their clash had ended 1-1.

Grant Butler, Nathan Thomas and Harvie Warrington were on target for Shawbury United Development in their 3-1 win against Market Drayton Development.

St Martins went down 5-0 at home to Ludlow Town Reserves.

Goals from Alexander Hart and Kai Cook saw Wrockwardine Wood Development to a 2-1 success at Telford Town Development. Sebbie Nkamtoh-Kaba netted for Telford.

In the Salop Leisure League Division One, Ercall 1975 won 2-1 at Weston Rhyn. Connor Smith and Perry Avraam bagged the goals for the visitors.