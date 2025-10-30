Carabao Cup: Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Chelsea following cup exit
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper could have done better for at least a couple of the goals and he did not fill his defence with confidence.
Uninspiring: 5
Jackson Tchatchoua
The wing-back had a strong game going forward, although he does make the odd error defensively. Overall he was decent.
Strong: 6
Matt Doherty
Doherty was beaten down the wing for the second goal before coming off injured after 20 minutes.
Injured: 5
Yerson Mosquera
The defender did poorly for Chelsea's second but his rating was boosted due to a much better second half.
Improved: 6