Carabao Cup: Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Chelsea following cup exit

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper could have done better for at least a couple of the goals and he did not fill his defence with confidence.

Uninspiring: 5

Jackson Tchatchoua

The wing-back had a strong game going forward, although he does make the odd error defensively. Overall he was decent.

Strong: 6

Matt Doherty

Doherty was beaten down the wing for the second goal before coming off injured after 20 minutes.

Injured: 5

Yerson Mosquera

The defender did poorly for Chelsea's second but his rating was boosted due to a much better second half.

Improved: 6