Women's football: Shrewsbury boss wants more despite emphatic win

Zoe Child scored twice as Town Women moved up to fourth in the West Midlands Premier Division with a convincing win on the road.

But Tidman-Poole still sees big room for improvement when it comes to taking their chances.

She said: “I think we are getting there. There are still areas we want to work on and you want to find ways of being more ruthless and taking more opportunities.

“The pleasing thing is we have the three points and scored five goals but we will go back to the drawing board in terms of the end product and put our forwards in the best place to take those opportunities.”

Child struck twice after Jeorgia Carr had opened the scoring for the visitors, with Maddie Jones and Alice Raby netting in the second half.

Tidman-Poole continued: “It’s really competitive at the moment and it is hard for myself and the staff to keep everyone happy.

“But that is the culture and environment we wanted to create at the beginning of the season. We want people to compete for the shirt.”

Shifnal Town remain the team to catch after extending their perfect record to five wins from five with a 3-1 home victory over Burton Albion.

Tayler Davies struck twice for Shifnal, with Maisie-Mae Docherty also on the mark.

Two goals each for Hope Dunn and Abbie Norry saw Telford United take the glory in Sunday’s derby at Telford Town.

Frances Creen had fired the home side into an early lead but Dunn and Norry were on the mark to earn United a win which saw them leapfrog their rivals in the Division One North table. Substitute Skye Hipkiss scored late on for Town but there was no chance of a comeback.

Whitchurch Alport remain bottom of the pile after shipping seven goals at home to Lichfield City.

The hosts found themselves three down inside the opening half-hour, with boss Lea Edge later claiming they showed the visitors too much respect.

Edge also issued an apology to the club’s supporters and explained: “That is not what we are about, me included.”

He continued: “Obviously what I say to the group stays in the changing room but we came up short on the day.

“I actually think we showed too much respect to a very good team which killed the game before we even got started. The brief was to give no time to shoot, we did not do it.”

Sophie Bayliss scored a hat-trick as Ellesmere Rangers thrashed Shropshire Lions 8-1 in the first round of the Shropshire Women’s League Cup.

The big shock, meanwhile, came at Albrighton where the home side hammered league leaders Worthen Juniors 5-0 to progress to the second round.

Emily Pugh struck a treble for Bridgnorth Spartans in their 6-0 win at Telford Town reserves, while there were hat-tricks apiece for Nicola Durnall and Kaitlin Brookes in Shawbury United’s 15-0 win over Wrekin Juniors.

Broseley also progressed thanks to a 4-1 win at Newport Ladies.