Wolves boss urges team to 'rise again' amid difficult relegation battle

Wolves conceded late at Molineux for their seventh loss of the season, leaving supporters furious at the club's plight at the bottom of the Premier League.

Pereira, who came under intense criticism from fans, believes his side can recover from this new low and go again ahead of tonight's Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea and the upcoming top flight match at Fulham.

"Sometimes we have very difficult moments in our life that we need to suffer," Pereira said.

"What I saw in the dressing room was a team suffering, of course, suffering because they did everything to get more from this game.

"It's difficult to find the words. Today is the day that we need to suffer, but tomorrow is the day that we need to rise again.

"We need to come again, ready for a fight and this is the mentality of this group, and they deserve more than what we are getting in this moment in this league.