Wolves boss urges team to 'rise again' amid difficult relegation battle

Vitor Pereira insists Wolves must 'rise again' following their damaging defeat at home to Burnley.

By Liam Keen
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Vitor Pereira, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on October 26, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wolves conceded late at Molineux for their seventh loss of the season, leaving supporters furious at the club's plight at the bottom of the Premier League.

Pereira, who came under intense criticism from fans, believes his side can recover from this new low and go again ahead of tonight's Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea and the upcoming top flight match at Fulham.

"Sometimes we have very difficult moments in our life that we need to suffer," Pereira said.

"What I saw in the dressing room was a team suffering, of course, suffering because they did everything to get more from this game. 

"It's difficult to find the words. Today is the day that we need to suffer, but tomorrow is the day that we need to rise again. 

"We need to come again, ready for a fight and this is the mentality of this group, and they deserve more than what we are getting in this moment in this league. 