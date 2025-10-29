Wolves boss eager for flair in club's fight to survive

Their search for a first Premier League win of the season extends into the 10th game as Wolves travel to face Fulham on Saturday.

The head coach is still seeking his best team in the search for a winning formula and a key ingredient for him is an injection of flair.

"I don't want robots in my team, I want players that will decide on the pitch," Pereira said.

"If you start to work and you are worried about your role and what you should do, it's like your focus is just on what I'm asking you to do.