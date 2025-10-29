"We're fighting as one" - Wolves summer signing hoping for more cup joy

The summer signing scored his first and only Wolves goal to date in the last round of the competition, as Wolves beat Everton at Molineux.

Wolves now return to Molineux with a place in the quarter-finals the reward if they can beat Chelsea.

Arokodare said: “Obviously, it's not going to be an easy game because of the team and the stage we are in the tournament, and also because of our previous results in the league, but so far in the Carabao Cup we've been doing pretty good, and we're going to try to continue that.

“It is nice to take our minds off the Premier League a little bit and focus on something else, but it’s still football, and we're going to try to do what we've been doing so far in the tournament, and that's winning.

"It's a home game, and hopefully our fans are going to be behind us, as they've been throughout the whole season, and we're going to come out with the win.”

This match comes just days after the Molineux defeat to Burnley on Sunday, where Wolves fans turned on the hierarchy, players and head coach Vitor Pereira.

But Arokodare is trying to stay positive and says every player is doing their best to get Wolves back on track.

He added: “We've been very unlucky in the last minutes of the league, but in the Carabao Cup hopefully we can keep getting the wins and keep progressing into the next rounds.

"Everyone sees that we're fighting until the end, and at the end we’re getting unlucky. I know it must be frustrating for the fans, not at least getting three points. We know it's not easy and it's very frustrating for us because it affects our confidence, it affects how we go into the next game.

“We’re trying to be strong, trying to stay together as a team, because that's the only thing we can do now, stay together, help each other and continue fighting, because we can't give up now, the season is still long, the league is still very open.

“You see how we go into every game. Lots of the goals we scored have come from midfielders, defenders, which shows everyone is doing what they can do to help the team to progress to win.

"We're fighting as one, playing as one, trying to win as one. If we're losing, we're losing as one. We're just going to keep trying to do that from now until the end of the season.”