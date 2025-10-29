"They have the spirit" - Wolves boss pleased with second half showing in cup defeat

After a disastrous first 45 minutes in which Wolves found themselves 3-0 down, they bagged three second half goals to take the game to the wire, but ultimately were beaten 4-3.

Pereira, who is still fighting to get Wolves back on track this season, has heaped praise on his side for their second half recovery.

He said: "This is one of the best groups in my career because they have the spirit, character, they want to change things, they want to give everything to turn the situation around.

"When you change 11 players from the last game and you take a risk, because we have three games in a very short time, it's my responsibility.

"I decided to do it and give opportunities to players because they are working hard in training and deserve the opportunity.

"But it's very difficult for a team losing 3-0 to come back in the second half and show what they showed. The spirit, the quality, the physicality to score three goals.